Woodland Park woman arrested after allegedly harboring missing 9-year-old girl

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Woodland Park police say they've arrested a woman after she allegedly harbored a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police say Audrey Martinez was reported missing by her mother Tuesday afternoon.

The department says while out talking to neighbors at the apartment complex, they came into contact with Christina Ann Guerrero. Police say she allowed them to come inside her apartment, but at that time police did not see or find Audrey.

"We are still working a timeline to determine if Audrey was there at this time or had left again before we searched only to return later," Chief of Police Chris Deisler said in a release.

Police say they spoke with Guerrero yet again at 3 a.m. They searched the apartment again and found Audrey unharmed in a bedroom closet.

Guerrero was placed under arrest for Harboring a Child, a felony crime, and Influencing Public Officials. Police say she is being processed at the Teller County Jail.