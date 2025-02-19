Colorado Springs single mom of two gets a donated car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A single mother got a gift this week that many of us take for granted. For nearly three years her daily commute was a four-hour bus ride, round trip. But on Wednesday, she got the keys to her very own car.

Lois Bolton is ready to hit the road with her new car, after getting the keys to her Jeep she couldn't contain her excitement.

"So like, oh my god, I can't believe that I'm so happy," said Bolton.

When Pikes Peak United Way heard about the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program, organizers with the nonprofit knew Bolton was the right candidate.

"She is so hard working and had been accomplishing so many of her goals," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way.

Bolton is a single mom of two, who's had to rely on public transportation to get her family around.

"Making the doctor appointment, I had to cancel just because I'm not sure I didn't want to take them out of school so much," said Bolton.

Finding a different form of transportation has also put a leak in her wallet.

"You know, trying to figure out how to get the money for the bills. And then I got to figure out money for the Uber just because I can't always rely on first busses. So it's really been hard for me to get around," said Bolton.

Bolton says having a car is going to help her out in so many ways, she's even planning on using it to grow her business.

"Want to open up the online gift shop and thank you. Right now, I'm making tumblers, you know, cups, sublimation cups, scented candles. And then I just want to increase it to other things," said Bolton.

Her 16-year-old and 9-year-old are now calling shotgun for when Bolton picks them up from school.

"They're so excited, they can't wait for me to pick them up after school today. To ride in it. Now they say mommy you can take me to school. We don't have to get us all extra early just to catch the bus," said Bolton.

All of this was made possible thanks to GEICO and Crash Champions, a collision repair company.