There were only 14 cases of measles nationwide. Now there’s 58 in a single rural community

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KRDO) - It was only two weeks ago that the CDC reported there were 14 cases of measles reported across the entire country since the start of 2025. But cases have sprouted across an area of rural West Texas and festered into an outbreak.

According to ABC News, the majority of cases have reared their head in Gaines County; 45 cases have been reported there. Nine cases have been reported in Terry County, which borders Gaines.

To put it in perspective, the 58 cases are already 1/5 the total number of nationwide cases reported in 2024. And that's just one area. And it's only February.

A press release from the Texas Department of State Health Services says only four cases were among the vaccinated. The other 54 were either unvaccinated, or their vaccination status was unknown.

"Get vaccinated. That's the only way. It's a preventable disease. Highly contagious-- but preventable," said Dr. Neha Sharma, hospitalist and medical director with Emerus.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella is for kids to get two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Data from the agency shows one dose is 93% effective against measles. The second dose is 97% effective.

"If you're an adult and you're not sure if you got the vaccine, talk to your doctor because you can still get the vaccine series," said Dr. Sharma.