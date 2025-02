LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) - The Prowers County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, Armando Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado was shot on South 8th Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The department says an autopsy has been scheduled.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.