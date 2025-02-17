Prosecutors say Colo. dentist accused of killing his wife was out for blood for the detective too

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As a Colorado dentist faces first-degree murder charges, prosecutors say he also became entangled in an attempt to kill the case's lead detective too.

James Craig is accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes, allegedly killing her.

According to ABC News, other charges were filed against him last year alleging Craig tried to get someone to kill a detective on the case.

An inmate housed with Craig told the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office that Craig offered him $20,000 for the murder-for-hire plot, according to reporting by CNN.

Our Denver news partners at 9News report that the latest development in the case came during court on Friday. There, a judge was tasked with deciding whether to prosecute Craig for solicitation of murder and one count of solicitation of perjury.

According to 9News, District Judge Shay Whittaker ruled there is enough evidence to move forward with that case. Jury selection is expected to begin in July.