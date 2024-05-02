Skip to Content
The dentist in Aurora who is accused of poisoning his wife is now facing new charges

Aurora Police Department James Toliver Craig
Published 5:13 AM

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- More information has emerged about a dentist in Aurora who is now facing murder charges for the death of his wife. He's accused of poisoning her through protein shakes.  

According to our Denver news partners: James Craig is now facing a new felony charge after prosecutors say he tried fabricating evidence while in county jail with another inmate. After a hearing yesterday the judge felt there was enough evidence to proceed with the new charge of 'solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.'

This comes as Craig already faces a similar charge after the prosecution said he tried to persuade a family member to tamper with evidence. Craig is scheduled to go to trial in August. 

Ty Evans

