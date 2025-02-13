Migrant sentenced for biting agent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Salvadoran national Erika Jasmin Lobato-Melendez, 27, received a 12 month and one day prison sentence for biting a Border Patrol agent.

Prosecutors say agents found Lobato-Melendez and four others walking along the border wall on May 29, 2024. They tried to take the group into custody and officials say Lobato-Melendez "became obstinate" and refused to get into the agent's car. Officials say Lobato-Melendez grabbed onto the border wall and agents tried to pry her off of it. Officials say Lobato-Melendez bit down onto an agent's forearm. After the agents got her down onto the ground, officials say Lobato-Melendez tried to bit an agent's leg.

"Upon her release from prison, Lobato-Melendez will be subject to two years of supervised release and deportation proceedings," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney General for the District of New Mexico explained.