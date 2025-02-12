State of Colorado terminates contract with MedRide

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The State of Colorado has now terminated its contract with MedRide entirely.

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing is accusing the medical transport company of engaging in a "pattern of abuse." The department is also accusing MedRide of failing to submit documentation for more than 5,000 insurance claims and things like incomplete paperwork on eligibility of patients, duplicate claims, incorrect birth dates, and members who weren't covered by their claim.

The company was put on a corrective performance plan in November 2024 with time to correct these issues. The state says it did not correct those problems.

MedRide is allowed to appeal the termination within 30 days.

MedRide provides Medicaid patients with non-emergency rides to doctors' appointments and other medical services. Some Southern Colorado families have told KRDO13 that losing this service would be devastating.

