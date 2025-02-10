MedRide services to resume after state agency lifts suspension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) has officially lifted its suspension on MedRides Medicaid services, according to a company spokesperson.

Last week, Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid program) confirmed to KRDO13 that work with MedRide would be suspended.

MedRide provides Medicaid patients with non-emergency rides to doctors' appointments and other medical services.

Documents showed HCPF believed the company had been committing fraud, and allegedly found filed claims had been missing member signatures, missing dates and times, or were missing entire columns.

Meanwhile, MedRide said they had been working closely to meet regulations, but the state kept moving its goal posts.

A spokesperson with MedRide says that the suspension has been lifted, but "MedRide is working closely with TransDev and HCPF to be fully reinstated as a Medicaid transportation service provider and resume its Medicaid service offerings."