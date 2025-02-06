Colo. Medicaid suspends contract with MedRide, many now scrambling for rides to appointments

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - Families across Colorado are now in a desperate search to find new ways to get to much-needed medical appointments, as the state's most popular company Medride is set to have its contract with Colorado Medicaid suspended on Friday.

Debra Newman and her son Ryan Roth live in the outskirts of Cañon City where a long medical commute has become their new normal.

In February 2024, Ryan found a mass in the middle of his back, which later revealed that he had a rare blood disease-- one that only affects 1 in 200,000 people. It left him in need of getting blood transfusions every 21 days.

The disease is so rare that they say there is only one doctor in all of Colorado who can treat it. Unfortunately for them, that doctor is nowhere near their home in Cañon City, but instead more than two hours away at the UCHealth Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

"[If] he misses three or four of these infusions, then this disease attacks his organs," explained an emotional Newman, who doesn't know where to turn to next for her son.

She claims that there are very few, if any, companies who will travel as far as MedRide does for Ryan's appointments in Aurora.

"If it comes down to it, I guess I'll just piggyback ride him on my back. You know, start the day before and I might get back, you know, three days later," said Newman.

With Ryan's next transfusion in 12 days, he worries about the timeline of finding a replacement, while this suspension takes effect. He says without treatment, he loses energy very quickly, and physical exertion only worsens it. He says he already has nodules spreading in different parts of his body; right now they've been found in his arm and right leg.

The treatment works, but only when it's consistent.

"Like I said, the one week of missed infusions wasn't fun. I can only imagine missing more is, is just going to spiral," he said.

KRDO13 Investigates was first to break the story after The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) said they were within their legal rights to suspend operations with MedRide. They say state law allows them to suspend services with Non-Emergency Medical Transport providers (NEMT) in order to investigate concerns over waste, fraud, and abuse.

According to documents, directors with the Colorado Medicaid program said claims had been missing member signatures, missing dates and times, or they were missing entire columns.

On Thursday, a day after the announcement, a spokesperson for MedRide told KRDO13 Investigates that their books are open and there's no fraud to speak of. They claim the state Medicaid office is aware of this, however, they proceeded with the motion to suspend their contract.

Alternatively, a rep with HCPF said they have met with MedRide several times to address concerns and get them into compliance, but they allege MedRide still failed to follow regulations.

MedRide says they're in the process of filing an injunction in court to keep their services going for the near 375,000 rides they facilitate every year, instead of being suspended as of Friday, Feb. 7.

According to that same spokesperson, 80% of MedRide's clients are from Medicaid, explaining that as a big reason behind why they're not trying to be combative with the state, but rather collaborative. They say they've been working to adjust to and satisfy several changes in policy and procedure by the HCPF over the last year.

If you're also being impacted by MedRide's suspension, you can click here, for phone numbers to different NEMT's in Colorado, sorted by county.