Tracking a break from the active weather

After many days of rain and snow showers, we will finally get a break from the active weather. Today will be dry with mostly sunny skies! Our highs will increase into the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado.

Tonight will be slightly warmer with lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will continue to be mostly clear.

For your Sunday Funday we will have even warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to early evening time but majority of Southern Colorado will stay dry.

We will continue with the warm temperatures as we head into the start of the work week. We will continue with our isolated chances for showers in the afternoon to evening.

Tuesday temperatures will fall into the 50s to 60s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. We will have a chance for rain and snow showers across Southern Colorado, with the snow chances staying in the High Country. We could potentially see some snow at lower elevations Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat with cool temperatures, rain, and snow chances continuing.

Thursday we will dry with highs rebounding back into the 60s to 70s.

Friday, we will continue to have dry conditions and highs increasing into the 70s to 80s.