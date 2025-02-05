Skip to Content
Health First Colorado suspends contract with MedRide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials confirm Colorado's Medicaid program, Health First Colorado, is suspending its contract with MedRide.

MedRide provides Medicaid patients with non-emergency rides to doctors' appointments and other medical services.

In a memo sent to Health First members, officials wrote that services would end on Feb. 7, and advised patients that moving forward they would need to find another way to get a ride.

Those with questions can contact the Member Contact Center at 800-221-3943 (State Relay: 711), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

