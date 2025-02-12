‘Prolific offenders’: Two men convicted after leaving a long line of break-ins and theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that two men have been convicted after a lengthy investigation by deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, Gary Cantrell, 22, and Adam Montoya, 24, were accused of breaking into and stealing cars, and are also believed to have used garage door openers they found to get into homes.

Gary Cantrell (Source: EPSO)

The sheriff's office says they issued warrants for 11 counts of burglary, 4 counts of motor vehicle theft, 24 counts of criminal trespass-auto, 4 counts of felony theft, 8 counts of misdemeanor theft, 12 counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, and various counts of identity theft-related offenses.

Adam Montoya (Source: EPSO)

“I am proud of the investigative efforts and skills shown by my detectives throughout this case. My Office is committed to finding and holding these prolific criminals accountable, ensuring victims get the justice they deserve. The length of these sentences is a testament to the quality of work and professionalism displayed by the detectives in my Office,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a release.

Ultimately, EPSO says both pled guilty to felony burglary of a dwelling. Gary Cantrell was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Adam Montoya pled guilty to 12 years in prison.