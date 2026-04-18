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Cool weekend start, warm finish

krdo
By
Published 5:24 AM

Today we will have cooler temperatures in Southern Colorado behind the cold front that came in yesterday. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado with sunny skies.

Tonight will be warmer with lows in the 30s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains and lows in the teens to 20s in the High Country. We do have Freeze Watch in effect from 11PM Saturday to 8AM Sunday so make sure to cover your sprinklers if you have put them out and bring in any plants that you have put out as well.

Your Sunday Funday is gonna be a warm one with highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with highs in the 60s for the High Country. Our skies will be sunny!

We will continue with the warm temperatures and dry conditions for the first half of the work week.

By Wednesday, fire weather will return due to dry and breezy conditions. We will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s.

We will continue with the fire concerns for Thursday as dry and breezy conditions remain. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s.

Friday, temperatures fall into the 50s to 60s with a chance for rain showers.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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