District 11 students partner with nonprofit to help survivors of human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Students have kicked off a new initiative to support human trafficking survivors, according to District 11.

According to the district, Holmes Middle School students are making pillows to go in "HOPE BAGS," handed out by the nonprofit Reclaiming Hope.

Students in FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) programs are taking part.

The district says FCCLA chapters from Mann Middle School, Coronado High School, Doherty High School, Palmer High School, and Tesla High School students also helped with the pillow project.