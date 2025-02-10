‘Who would do this to a non-profit;’ Dog rescue in Peyton is burglarized

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) - Sarah Thompson had never seen anything like this happen before. "It's always felt like a very safe, secure little pocket of Paradise out in Peyton. It's just not something that ever even occurred to us."

Thompson is the director of operations at the National Mill Dog Rescue in Peyton, east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County.

Thompson tells KRDO13 she and her staff thought something was off when they noticed their flatbed trailer parked on a nearby road and their snowblower in a nearby ditch.

Once they checked the security camera footage their fears were confirmed.

"There was some anger, but mostly heartbreak and sadness because you really have to wonder who would do something like this to a nonprofit," The security camera footage shows that several people broke in and stole maintenance equipment from sheds on the property. Thompson said they were on the property for hours, stole tools, and some dog equipment, and hotwired and drove their driving mower away.

"Fortunately, that's all that was taken," Thompson said the silver lining is that no dogs were taken or hurt during the break-in.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tells KRDO13 this is a theft case and their deputies are still working on following leads and trying to identify the suspects.

Now Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the persons involved in the theft. People with information can call the Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or visit their website.

"We don't have government contracts. Everything is donation-based. And so we try to be very careful with how we spend our contributor's money, so we're pretty frugal," Thompson's concerns about replacing all that was taken were diminished after she went to social media with news of the break-in.

"As soon as it hit social media, people were sharing the link," Thompson said the community support has been amazing. The dog rescue started a fundraiser which has already raised more than $3,000. "I think that's probably the most heartwarming part of what's happened, is seeing the community back us and support us and get just as mad as we are, just as disappointed and sad about what's happened," Thompson said.

Stolen equipment and damaged equipment sheds can be replaced, but money can't fix everything damaged by the thieves.

"From what we could tell, it looks like they not only drove the mower, but pulled our trailer out through our memorial garden, which is kind of a very sacred space," Thompson said at the garden many have bought customized bricks for their loved ones, pets, and people, who've passed. She said often during the summer months people will come eat lunch with the ones they've lost.

"It just kind of feels like an extra little turn of the knife. That's the area they dragged all of the stolen items through," Thompson said.