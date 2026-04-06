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Tracking warm & breezy day, wet week ahead

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 5:24 AM

TODAY: We're tracking highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday, topping off in the low 70s in Colorado Springs and high 70s in Pueblo. Expect increasing cloud cover and a few PM showers. Red flag Warnings are confined to the Southeastern Plains due to gustier winds.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will bring us a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs drop a few degrees to the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED: We're only tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs rebound to mostly 70s. Thursday and Friday will bring us another good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

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Julia Donovan

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