‘Vows and Valentines’: EPC Recorder’s Office helping couples celebrate getting marriage licenses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's the season of love – and the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is helping couples celebrate by inviting them to receive their marriage or civil union license just in time for Valentine's Day!

The Recording Department, located at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., is hosting a "Vows and Valentines" event on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate couples receiving their marriage or civil union license and help them prepare for their upcoming wedding ceremony.

To make the day extra special, the office is offering photo opportunities and treats for couples and their loved ones, the EPC Recorder's office said.

Couples are required to fill out an online marriage application before coming to the office to receive their license. Each person must also bring a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport or birth certificate.

The office said it's important to note that your ceremony date must be within 35 days of receiving your license.

Find more information on receiving a marriage license in El Paso County here.