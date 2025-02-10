Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office arrests illegal immigrant accused of raping children

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a 23-year-old man from Mexico. The sheriff's office says he had warrants for "four counts of raping juveniles."

The sheriff's office says they got a call from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday informing their agency that he was believed to be working in their area.

The sheriff's office says Juan Jose Avila Hernandez, age 23, was wanted out of Oklahoma. The sheriff's office says they found him in Buena Vista. He was arrested, taken to the Chaffee County Detention Facility, and handed over to ICE the same day.

“Our deputies did a great job locating Hernandez so quickly and assuring he could not harm anyone in our community. Hernandez was listed as a sexually violent predator," said Sheriff Andy Rohrich. "As stated before, we will assist ICE when they are searching for undocumented immigrants that are wanted for violations of law other than just their legal status of being in the United States.”