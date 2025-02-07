D11 chooses construction company to for design/build of Jenkins Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs School District 11 announced Friday that they have awarded a design/build contract for the Jenkins Middle School project to a company called Bryan Construction.

The district said Bryan Construction will partner with CRP Architects for design and engineering expertise as the district moves forward with a significant investment in the Jenkins community.

According to the district, the first phase of work will focus on evaluating options for improving the school facility, beginning as soon as the geotechnical report is received. This process, expected to be completed in early March, will determine the best approach--either addressing and replacing problematic areas within the existing building or constructing new additions, the district said.

The district said at this stage, they have identified key areas of focus for the design/build effort, including:

The 7th and 8th grade wings

The Media Center west wall (a non-load-bearing structure)

The gymnasium, where CMU cracking has been observed; however, the walls remain plumb, and the roof joists at the roof-wall connection are structurally sound

