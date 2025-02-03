Engineering firm completes structural report on Jenkins Middle School

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - District 11 has provided an update on the status of Jenkins Middle School, which was recently closed for the remainder of the year due to structural concerns.

District 11 said Monday that engineering firm Jensen Hughes has submitted its structural engineering report, which was shared with the Colorado Springs Fire Department as part of the district's ongoing partnership to ensure safety at Jenkins Middle School.

The district said the formal assessment provides the critical technical analysis needed to guide the next steps in this process.

The full report can be read here: https://jenkins.d11.org/relocation.

District 11 said they plan to bring a construction firm "on board" this week. They will then develop a detailed plan to move forward, including cost and timeline estimates.

