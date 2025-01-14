Jenkins Middle School to close for remainder of school year amid structural concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Jenkins Middle School will close after school on Friday, according to a letter shared with parents.

In recent weeks, fire safety officials took to the school and their presence was noted by parents and staff.

According to Superintendent Michael Gaal, in December "the Fire Department observed changes in the building’s condition that warranted further investigation to assess how best to address long-term maintenance needs."

RELATED: District 11 sends letter to community about ‘structural concerns’ in middle school building

A letter sent to parents on Tuesday says the middle school will close after this week due to immediate fire safety repairs and improvements.

"This is not a decision anyone wanted to make, and we deeply regret the disruption it will cause to our school community. However, this is a preventative and necessary action to ensure the safety of everyone in the Jenkins community—our students, staff, and visitors," wrote Superintendent Gaal in the latest letter on Tuesday. "Safety has always been and will always remain our highest priority, and we are taking this step to address these concerns before any potential risks arise."

Students will be assigned to other locations for the remainder of the school year. Before that transition, students will not have class on Monday, Jan. 20, Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

After that, 7th and 8th graders will attend class in a space at Doherty High School. 6th graders will attend class at Russell Middle School.

The district says they'll be hosting community meetings for information at Doherty High School at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14, Jan. 16, and Jan 22.