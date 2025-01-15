Families of Jenkins Middle grapple with school shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, parents, students, and staff learned Jenkins Middle School will close for the remainder of the school year on Friday. District leaders say structural concerns with the school prompted the response. Parents shared photos with KRDO13 showing large cracks along walls throughout the school that they say have existed for quite some time.

Jenkins Middle School parent Lindsey Thrasher reminisced on some of the positive memories her family has had at the school. She told her 7th-grade son to enjoy these next few days while he could because she doesn't think he'll be back in the building to finish his time in middle school.

Colorado Springs School District 11 says they hope to have the changes done to the building by August. Thrasher says she thinks that's wishful thinking.

Now she's grieving the experience her son has had in school since he was faced with the pandemic as a second grader.

"His elementary school experience was completely changed. And now I have a kid that's in middle school going to high school. So, I don't know how I feel about it," said Thrasher.

7th and 8th graders will attend class in a space at Doherty High School. 6th graders will attend class at Russell Middle School.

Trasher worries that the drop-off line at Doherty High School will be a nightmare.

"Which it raises more concerns because that parking lot is a hot mess and there are so many different areas. And like, again, my my son's not even 13 yet. And now you're going to be putting him with 18-year-olds and granted, they'll be in separate wings. I just don't believe that this is the best option," said Thrasher.

District 11 states that they understand the concern and safety of students is their top priority, writing:

We understand the concern for student safety at Doherty and take it very seriously and consider it a top priority in our operational details. At Doherty, we have created a separate space in the building for the Jenkins students, to include separate entrance, separate arrival and departure times, separate lunch times, and other additional precautions to ensure the students are kept separate. We continue to prioritize this concern as we work through operational details. Please continue to follow the community meetings for the most current updates on this piece. -A District 11 Spokesperson

The district also sent this response: