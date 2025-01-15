Families of Jenkins Middle grapple with school shutdown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, parents, students, and staff learned Jenkins Middle School will close for the remainder of the school year on Friday. District leaders say structural concerns with the school prompted the response. Parents shared photos with KRDO13 showing large cracks along walls throughout the school that they say have existed for quite some time.
Jenkins Middle School parent Lindsey Thrasher reminisced on some of the positive memories her family has had at the school. She told her 7th-grade son to enjoy these next few days while he could because she doesn't think he'll be back in the building to finish his time in middle school.
Colorado Springs School District 11 says they hope to have the changes done to the building by August. Thrasher says she thinks that's wishful thinking.
Now she's grieving the experience her son has had in school since he was faced with the pandemic as a second grader.
"His elementary school experience was completely changed. And now I have a kid that's in middle school going to high school. So, I don't know how I feel about it," said Thrasher.
7th and 8th graders will attend class in a space at Doherty High School. 6th graders will attend class at Russell Middle School.
Trasher worries that the drop-off line at Doherty High School will be a nightmare.
"Which it raises more concerns because that parking lot is a hot mess and there are so many different areas. And like, again, my my son's not even 13 yet. And now you're going to be putting him with 18-year-olds and granted, they'll be in separate wings. I just don't believe that this is the best option," said Thrasher.
District 11 states that they understand the concern and safety of students is their top priority, writing:
We understand the concern for student safety at Doherty and take it very seriously and consider it a top priority in our operational details. At Doherty, we have created a separate space in the building for the Jenkins students, to include separate entrance, separate arrival and departure times, separate lunch times, and other additional precautions to ensure the students are kept separate. We continue to prioritize this concern as we work through operational details. Please continue to follow the community meetings for the most current updates on this piece.
-A District 11 Spokesperson
The district also sent this response:
At District 11, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our highest priority. We take building maintenance and structural safety seriously and have been transparent in addressing any concerns that arise.
We have partnered closely with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) for several years to ensure that Jenkins Middle School remains a safe environment for our students and staff. Every identified issue has been addressed promptly and in alignment with safety protocols. It wasn’t until recently, after a dynamic shift in the building's condition, that experts determined occupation of Jenkins Middle School was unsafe. In response, we made the difficult but necessary decision to close the school to prioritize safety and begin comprehensive repairs.
Specific concerns mentioned in past inspection reports, such as isolated instances of fallen bricks, were thoroughly assessed and addressed at the time. It is important to emphasize that until recently, Jenkins Middle School had not been deemed structurally unsafe by any inspecting authority.
Regarding the fire extinguishers and sprinkler system, we work closely with CSFD to ensure compliance with fire safety standards. Any noted concerns, such as accessibility or testing schedules, have been and continue to be addressed as part of our ongoing safety and maintenance protocols.
We remain committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and are fully transparent about the current situation. As we work to restore Jenkins Middle School, we will continue to share updates with our families and the community.
-D11 Representative