Colorado’s cage-free egg law could soon be repealed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A law that required eggs sold in Colorado to be "cage-free" could soon be repealed. But even if it isn't-- experts say egg prices could stay high for some time.

The law passed in 2020 and went into full effect this year. But a new bill on the table in the Colorado General Assembly hopes to reverse that law. HB25-1074 was introduced this month by Representative Ryan Gonzalez (R) and Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) and would repeal the cage-free egg legislation.

Some people have blamed the law for high egg prices and the current egg shortage, but Colorado egg producers claim that's not the case.

"If we go ahead and stop the cage-free process it's not going to affect the price of eggs. Its just not going to affect it. The increase in prices reflect multiple factors, primarly because of avian influenza," said Bill Scebbi, executive director of Colorado Egg Producers

At least 36 million egg-laying chickens have been killed in recent months to help prevent the spread of the bird flu, which producers say contributed to the shortage.

The bird flu has also been found in at least 67 people and killed one person. Health officials say there's no evidence of it spreading from person to person.