From gun storage to cage-free eggs, here’s a look at the Colorado laws taking effect in the new year

COLORADO (KRDO) – From new driving laws to a change to the minimum wage, several new state laws are taking effect in the new year.

Here's a look at some of the laws taking effect today, Jan. 1:

Cellphone use while driving

Starting in 2025, Colorado police will be able to cite drivers if they are holding their cell phones while driving.

Senate Bill 24-065 makes the violation is a secondary offense, meaning that officers can only issue a ticket for the offense if a driver is also committing a primary traffic offense, such as speeding, running a red light or reckless driving.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says penalties for violating the law start with a $75 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense, but repeat offenders will face higher fines and more license points.

Under the law, hands-free use is still okay. There are also exceptions for emergencies and for first responders. Though there's no grace period for tickets, CDOT says a first offense will be waived if proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory is provided.

Gun storage in vehicles

Starting Jan. 1, Colorado gun owners are prohibited from leaving firearms in their vehicles unless the gun is secured in a locked container hidden from view.

The "Secure Firearm Storage in a Vehicle" bill, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, aims to address an ongoing issue of gun theft from cars in the state.

According to data obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, over two guns were stolen every day in Colorado Springs last year. About 40% of those came from cars.

The new law requires vehicles containing firearms to be locked. If it's in the trunk, that must be locked too. Firearms must stored in a locked hard-sided or soft-sided container; if stored in a soft-sided container, the firearm must have a locking device installed on it.

The law grants exceptions for antique guns, guns in vehicles used for farm or ranch operations, people who live in their vehicles, police and members of the armed forces, and certain activities related to hunting.

Breaking the new law is a civil penalty, meaning it could result in fines of several hundred dollars.

Child car seat regulations

House Bill 24-1055 is changing Colorado's child passenger safety law in the new year, with new requirements for car seat and booster seats.

Under the new law, children riding in cars must remain in child restraint systems until they’re 9 years old, up from the old requirement of 8 years old. Toddlers are now required to stay in rear-facing car seats until they’re 2 years old and weigh 40 pounds, up from 1 year old and 20 pounds.

The law also increases the age at which children are required to wear a seatbelt from under 16 years old to under 18 years old, regardless of where they're sitting in a vehicle.

You can find more specifics on the new requirements here.

Cage-free egg requirements

Buying eggs in Colorado could cost you more in the new year. That's because starting Jan. 1, , caged egg sales in Colorado are illegal. The law impacts all farmers keeping over 3,000 chickens.

House Bill 20-1343, passed in 2020, requires that these farmers confine their hens in a cage-free housing system with at least one square foot of usable floor space per hen.

All eggs or egg products sold in the state must also show their compliance on their product labels.

Bill Scebbi, the executive director of Colorado Egg Producers tells KRDO13 that cage-free eggs will come with added costs, meaning consumers may see higher egg prices at the grocery store.

"That's going to be about a 15-17% increase on a dozen of eggs," Scebbi said.

According to the bill, the commissioner of agriculture can impose a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation.

Minimum wage increase

The state's minimum wage is increasing in 2025 by 39 cents an hour, from $14.42 per hour to $14.81 per hour. Tipped workers will see a minimum hourly wage increase too, from $11.40 to $11.79.

The increase is due to an annual adjustment for inflation, mandated by the state constitution and based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The rise means Colorado’s wage is now more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Individual cities and counties in the state are able to set their own higher minimum wages.

Delivery driver pay transparency

Delivery drivers will see more protections and transparency in the new year, thanks to House Bill 24-1129.

Under the new law, delivery network companies (DNCs) like DoorDash and GrubHub will be required to disclose to customers how much of their purchase is reaching their delivery driver. Additionally, the companies must tell drivers paid per delivery how much they'll make on a trip, as well as the addresses, distance and estimated time a delivery will take.

The law also requires DNCs to pay the driver the entirety of a customer’s tip, while prohibiting them from decreasing the amount of money paid to drivers based on how much a customer tips.

Other laws going into effect Jan. 1: