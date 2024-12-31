What’s behind egg shortage in Colorado? Experts say bird flu, not new cage-free law, is to blame

COLORADO (KRDO) – The last time you stopped by the egg section for your favorite grocery store, you may have noticed the supply was a little scarcer than usual, and the prices a good amount higher.

Some believe the supply issue is tied to a new state law scheduled to take effect Wednesday, but experts tell our Denver news partners that the issue is driven by a surge of avian flu.

Colorado's new cage-free egg law, which passed in 2020, mandates that all eggs sold in Colorado be from a cage-free facility. All egg producers in Colorado housing more than 3,000 egg-laying hens will need to show they're complying with these new regulations by including “CO-COM,” “organic”, or “cage-free” on their label.

But experts say that farms across the state have been prepping for the rollout of new regulations for the last four years, and the current shortage has no connection to the law.

“Farmers all over the country who produce eggs sold in Colorado have been preparing to comply with these new cage-fee requirements since 2020,” said Julie Mizak, Colorado Egg Program Manager. “This final phase in Colorado's cage-free standards aligns with the operational changes many egg producers are already voluntarily making. Standardizing these requirements ensures a fair market for our Colorado egg producers.”

Instead, they say the shortage is tied to bird flu spreading to the state's poultry. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, in 2024, more than 2 million chickens have been infected by avian flu in Colorado.

The state's hens lay more than a billion eggs per year in Colorado, but much of this year's supply has been wiped out by the bird flu, Colorado Egg Producers tells our Denver affiliate.

Though the new cage-free requirements, taking effect Jan. 1, can increase the cost of eggs, it's not expected to cause an exponential rise like customers are currently seeing in stores.