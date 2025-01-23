Pueblo business gets broken into twice within three days, losing thousands of dollars

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A first-time business owner says she is out of thousands of dollars after her business was robbed twice in a week. The thieves left a mess of supplies just outside the business door.

The owner of AMaez'ing Nails has been in the building for the past 5 years but now their doors are closed and she says it's going to take some time for her to re-open.

Ashley Maez shared this surveillance video with KRDO13 where you can see the suspects grabbing items from her nail salon. The two break-ins happened within a three-day spa: once on the 17th and again on the 19th.

"It's just hard. I have to come out of pocket with for all of this, for me and my girls. And it's it's stressful," said Maez. "$15-18 a bottle. And I have hundreds. I mean, one line alone, I have 187 polishes in one line, and I had three, four lines of, of polishes just on my wall alone."

She says the suspects were there for about 6 minutes and took everything they could, leaving the business completely empty.

"It's just disgusting how people could just ruin your whole life in a matter of a night. I put everything I had into here. You know, this is another home for me. It's another place for my girls. It's a place for people to gather and laugh and have fun," said Maez.

Pueblo police say that at this time they have no leads on the suspects. Both cases are still open and the investigation is ongoing. The suspects would also face a burglary charge.

Maez says she's not going to give up that easily.

"That's my life, it's what I build, that's what I want to do. And. I'm just sad and I know I could come back from this, but it's going to take time. Faith. But it's just hard," said Maez.

AMaez'ing Nails is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. They've also started a GoFundMe page.