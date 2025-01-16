“We will find a way to staff our stores” King Soopers and Local 7 have until midnight to agree on a new contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- King Soopers and the union representing its workers continue to work on a new contract, as the temporary contract in place for the past two weeks is set to end at midnight, on January 17.

Originally, this contract was set to expire on the 4th of January, but both parties agreed to extend the deadline to midnight on the 17th.

The union said they are not satisfied with the plans for their health benefits.

"The members, you know, are not going to be in agreement with any type of benefit cuts. The company is also proposing, no contributions into our retiree health insurance fund, which would hurt our retirees," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7.

King Soopers said that's not the case.

"First of all, Local 7's rhetoric is not only untrue but quite frankly, it's dangerous. I just commented on the fact that we're actually going to add contributions to the pensions. Our health care is best in class," said Joe Kelly Division President, King Soopers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union also feels that there isn't enough private security at the stores.

"We're asking for guards at these stores. We have a lot of issues with either the un-housed or there's drug use around the stores. We've had, you know, we had a mass shooting up in Boulder," said Cordova.

King Soopers said safety is a core value for them.

"Anything that happens around any one of our stores within three miles, we immediately notify our stores and our associates. I don't care what it may be and how dangerous it may be. It's our responsibility to notify our stores, and we certainly send our loss prevention folks to that store to make sure we keep people safe," said Kelly.

The union said they're prepared if a deal doesn't come through.

"So if we are not able to get some movement from the company, or we are not able to reach an agreement, then, you know, we may be scheduling meetings to hold a strike vote."

King Soopers said no matter what happens their doors will remain open.

"We will keep our stores open. We will find a way to staff our stores, cautiously optimistic that we don't have to do that. But as you recall, three years ago, we kept our stores open," said Kelly.

King Soopers said if a strike does end up happening their grocery prices won't be going up.