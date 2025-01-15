King Soopers and Union employees begin new contract negotiations, as deal will end next week

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - King Soopers officials are once again returning to the negotiating table with the UFCW Local 7 for two days starting on Wednesday, as contracts are set to end by the end of January 16.

The Local 7 last met with representatives from King Soopers and City Market on Jan. 3, 2025, where they agreed to continue negotiations for January 15 and 16. The two entities' contracts were originally set to expire on January 4, but instead will now expire at 11:59 PM on January 16.

A King Soopers and City Market spokesperson stated via email that:

"We are hopeful that they will be ready to engage in meaningful negotiations focused on reaching a fair agreement, in a timely manner, that invests in our associates’ paychecks while keeping groceries affordable for Coloradans," said a King Soopers and City Market spokesperson about the meetings this week.

KRDO13 reached out for comment from Union reps on Monday, however, their personnel were either a part of the ongoing trial for the merger involving King Soopers and City Market stores, while the Union President for Local 7, was unavailable.

Previously, the Union has alleged that King Soopers and City Market is refusing to engage with them on their top contract proposals, which members say include:

The members’ continued concerns with chronic understaffing in the stores;

Increased danger to the workers and the public because they say the Company continues to value profits over safety; For example, if Robo Joe Kelley (President of King Soopers) can call you to tell you what to think about bargaining, they say the company could call to notify you about a dangerous emergency near the store;

Protecting seniority, including in the scheduling and vacation processes; and

Sharing in the company’s profits, which employees say are sky-high, with the workers

The Union also claims the grocery chain continues to engage in numerous unfair labor practices (ULP), breaking the law in order to prevent a fair contract from being met.

They list some of the unfair practices they allege are happening:

Concealing a no-poach agreement that undercut leverage during the 2022 strike.

Prohibiting workers from showing unity by wearing Union apparel in the stores.

Refusing to provide the Union with critical information about staffing and related matters.

Failing to timely provide information during the grievance process.

Surveilling discussions between Union members and Union representatives.

Violating its contractual promises by making unilateral changes to working conditions.

The Union last faced contract negotiation disruptions in 2022, which led to employees going on strike.

KRDO13 is still waiting for a comment from the company and will give those updates when they are provided.