City of Colorado Springs to install new school traffic zones across four locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) -- City officials are preparing to speak about installing safety signals at four new school zones across Colorado Springs.

The new locations are:

Rampart High School – along Union and Lexington

Mitchell High School – along Galley and Murray

Jenkins Middle School* – along Austin Bluffs Parkway

Carmel Community School – along South Chelton

City officials will discuss how these new school zones will create safer conditions for students, drivers, and bicyclists, share research on how slower speeds reduce the frequency and severity of crashes, and when these school zones will activate.

This all comes after a Doherty High School student was hit and killed nearly two years ago. She was hit by a car as she was crossing a crosswalk. Doherty High School received its first school zone a month later.

Today's event is at 11 a.m. at Rampart High School, (8250 Lexington Drive) at the intersection of Union and Lexington.

*While the Jenkins Middle School building isn’t currently being used due to structure issues, the campus grounds are being used as both a transportation hub and for outside activities.