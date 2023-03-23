Skip to Content
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:00 PM

School zone to be added outside Doherty High following fatal accident involving student

March 22, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 announced it's creating a school zone outside Doherty High School after a student was hit and killed while crossing the street.

In Colorado Springs, roads in front of high schools aren't labeled as school zones. According to officials, this practice is specific to the City of Colorado Springs.

Now, after the death of a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Italy, the district and city are changing that for at least Doherty High.

At this time, the district does not have a timeline for when the school zone will go into effect.

While the city and D11 are reevaluating safety measures across Colorado Springs, the school zone is only going to be placed at Doherty High School for now.

The school zone will run along Barnes, adjacent to the school.

Watch the press conference below:

