COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a student has died in a crash outside Doherty High School.

According to a Colorado Springs District 11 spokesperson, it happened around 7:21 Wednesday morning near the Barnes and Austin Bluffs intersection, where Barnes meets the west parking lot of the school.

Doherty High School is now closed for the day. Parents are being asked to pick up students in the east lot.

This is a developing story.