Penrose Hospital reports four cold exposure cases, three frostbite patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Penrose Hospital tells KRDO13 that since Friday, they've had a total of seven patients come into the ER due to the frigid cold: four cold exposure patients and three frostbite patients.

While cold exposure can encompass a variety of ailments like eye pain or vision injuries, frostbite specifically refers to the freezing of the skin and the tissues under the skin.

Temperatures in Southern Colorado dipped well below freezing this week as the region entered into an Extreme Cold Warning.

Over the weekend, Colorado Springs volunteers worked to pick up people who are homeless to take them to a heating shelter. In Pueblo, the Pueblo Shelter remained open 24/7 during the cold burst to keep people indoors.

KRDO13 is still waiting to confirm patient numbers from UC Health and St. Francis.