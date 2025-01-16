Pueblo shelter will stay open 24 hours a day amid extreme cold, providing gear and meals to those in need

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – With extreme cold set to hit Colorado in the coming days, the Pueblo Shelter is preparing to stay open 24 hours a day, beginning Saturday, Jan. 18 and lasting through Tuesday, Jan. 21, to ensure no one is left outside during the coldest predicted temperatures of the winter so far.

A report from the National Weather Service shows temperatures during that period are predicted to reach below zero, with an added windchill likely to make it feel even colder.

“We want to ensure everyone in our community is prepared for the cold weather and is able to seek shelter without barriers in order prevent loss of life and limb,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham. “The City of Pueblo is grateful to our partners at Safeside Recovery and to the Shelter Director Dave, for their teams to commit to and extra lift with frigid temperatures throughout the weekend and into next week.”

Additionally, Safeside Recovery will be holding an outreach event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to distribute gear to assist with the cold weather, including hats, socks, shoes and more.

“We will provide cold gear to individuals during our outreach Saturday event in order to assist people with plenty of layers to protect themselves during the subzero temperatures,” said President of Safeside Recovery Rob Miller.

Safeside Recovery and the Pueblo Shelter are currently seeking donations such as gloves, handwarmers and blankets to assist with this outreach effort. To donate, visit Safeside Recovery and the Pueblo Shelter at 728 W. 4th Street in person or contact the main line at 719-924-8413.

The shelter will also be providing two meals every day from Saturday through Tuesday, including a sack lunch and a daily meal at 4:30 p.m. The city of Pueblo said the addition of a lunch, provided by Oasis Church, aims to assist with the influx of individuals seeking shelter during this time.

The emergency shelter is located at 710 W. 4th Street and will remain open all hours.

Potential snowfall is anticipated to begin Friday evening into Saturday and again early next week.