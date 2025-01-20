Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Extreme Cold Tonight

today at 3:14 PM
Extreme Cold Warning goes into effect at 5pm Monday - 11am Tuesday morning with windchills between -20 to -30 overnight and through early Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: The grand finale of cold settles in tonight with overnight lows between -8 to -15 degrees dragging windchills down to between -20 to -30° as winds increase around sunrise Tuesday morning. This will be dangerous windchill and any exposed skin or extremities will be susceptible to frostbite within 15 min

TOMORROW: The arctic air is very shallow, approximately 1k feet deep by Tuesday morning. This component combined with a return to downslope winds (out of the west) will help to warm temps back to the 20's to low 30's through the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Another disturbance moves into the high country Wednesday yielding a chance for snow; however, Southern Colorado will stay dry with temps hovering in the 30's to low 40°'s through late week.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

