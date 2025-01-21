Skip to Content
CSP releases new details in train accident that left one woman dead

Published 10:54 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released new details after a collision between a train and a vehicle Monday afternoon in Security-Widefield left one person dead.

According to CSP, the incident occurred at Highway 85 and Main Street in Security-Widefield.

CSP says a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP says her car was traveling on Main Street and did not stop for the crossing.

Officials say the car struck the crossing arms before hitting the train cars. CSP says the car then rotated and was pushed to the northeast side of Main Street.

The train did not stop and CSP told KRDO13 on the day of the accident that they believe the operator likely did not know the train hit the vehicle.

