Train vs. vehicle collision in Security-Widefield leaves one dead

A damaged vehicle at the scene of the collision
KRDO
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:21 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A collision between a train and a vehicle Monday afternoon in Security-Widefield left one person dead, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed to KRDO13.

According to CSP, the incident occurred at Highway 85 and Main Street in Security-Widefield.

The train did not stop and authorities are working to contact the operator. CSP told KRDO13 that they believe the operator likely did not know the train hit the vehicle.

CSP has confirmed one fatality in the incident. Several lanes in the area of the collision are currently closed.

