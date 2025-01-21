Cañon City Police arrest men after meth, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were found in traffic stop

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police say they've arrested two men after a traffic stop allegedly led them to a trove of drugs and a weapon in the vehicle.

According to the police department, they pulled over a car on Jan. 13. Police say Justin Miller, 41, and Daniel Winn, 42, were inside.

Police say a K9 alerted officers, which led to their search of the car.

(Source: Cañon City Police)

Police allege they found:

A .22 caliber firearm

34.1 grams of Methamphetamine

1.2 grams of Cocaine

3.7 grams of Heroin

2.3 grams of Fentanyl

Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia

(Source: Cañon City Police)

Miller and Winn face a slew of charges, including those related to the unlawful possession of controlled substances.