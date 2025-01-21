Cañon City Police arrest men after meth, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were found in traffic stop
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police say they've arrested two men after a traffic stop allegedly led them to a trove of drugs and a weapon in the vehicle.
According to the police department, they pulled over a car on Jan. 13. Police say Justin Miller, 41, and Daniel Winn, 42, were inside.
Police say a K9 alerted officers, which led to their search of the car.
Police allege they found:
- A .22 caliber firearm
- 34.1 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1.2 grams of Cocaine
- 3.7 grams of Heroin
- 2.3 grams of Fentanyl
- Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia
Miller and Winn face a slew of charges, including those related to the unlawful possession of controlled substances.