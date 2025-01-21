Skip to Content
Cañon City Police arrest men after meth, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were found in traffic stop

Canon City Police
Published 1:01 PM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police say they've arrested two men after a traffic stop allegedly led them to a trove of drugs and a weapon in the vehicle.

According to the police department, they pulled over a car on Jan. 13. Police say Justin Miller, 41, and Daniel Winn, 42, were inside.

Police say a K9 alerted officers, which led to their search of the car.

(Source: Cañon City Police)

Police allege they found:

  • A .22 caliber firearm
  • 34.1 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 1.2 grams of Cocaine
  • 3.7 grams of Heroin
  • 2.3 grams of Fentanyl
  • Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia
(Source: Cañon City Police)

Miller and Winn face a slew of charges, including those related to the unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Celeste Springer

