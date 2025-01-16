Cañon City Police arrest man accused of robbing US Bank

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police say they've arrested a man, 37-year-old Zachary Stanley, who is accused of robbing a bank last week.

According to police, they received a call about a bank robbery at US Bank off Macon Avenue on Jan. 10 at around 4:43 p.m.

Police learned the suspect had got away, and was last seen wearing a red jacket, white mask, and gray beanie.

Officers say they collected neighborhood interviews and found security camera footage which helped lead them to the potential suspect.

"The Canon City Police Department would like to emphasize while this arrest is significant,

detectives are still working this case actively so additional information is not available at

this time," read a release from the department. "It should also be noted that any charges are merely an accusation. Mr. Stanley is innocent until and unless proven guilty."

Stanley faces the following charges: