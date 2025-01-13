Suspect arrested after four stabbings nearby 16th Street Mall

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department is expected to release the identity of a man arrested after a string of stabbings near 16th Street Mall.

On Saturday, police say there were three people stabbed in the area. One of the victims, a woman who has now been identified as a Phoenix-based flight attendant Celinda Levno, passed away. The other two victims face non-life-threatening injuries, according to Denver police.

"Celinda's love for her horses, friends, and family will always be remembered. We stand in support with Celinda's family, friends, and our colleagues in Phoenix Inflight as they process this senseless tragedy," read a release from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

According to our news partners at 9News, around 8 p.m. Sunday, police said a man was killed in a fourth stabbing in the 1600 block of Market Street, which is just off the 16th Street Mall.

The Denver Police Department said they took a suspect into custody, and expect to release the suspect's name on Monday morning.