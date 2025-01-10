Officer, detective locate homicide suspect in Pueblo traffic stop

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says a homicide suspect is behind bars after what started as a routine traffic stop.

PPD says in the early morning hours on Friday, an officer stopped a car in the downtown area because it didn't have license plate lights.

The officer reported the tag number and a detective recognized the car was allegedly involved in a shooting recently, PPD says.

The detective responded to meet with the officer, and both performed a "high-risk felony stop," according to PPD.

"By addressing the situation promptly and decisively, law enforcement demonstrated effective measures to enhance community safety," the department wrote on X.

Police say 20-year-old Alexander Vigil was taken into custody and is being held on a $250,000 felony attempted homicide warrant.