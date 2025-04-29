A Chance for Showers This Week

TODAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly afternoon thunderstorms. Highs of 60° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs of 68° for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for rain and afternoon thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower. Warmer highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warm highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.