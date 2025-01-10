Skip to Content
Manitou Springs vintage store accepting donations for California fire victims

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Manitou Springs business says they're collecting donations to go to victims of wildfires in California.

Under the Spotlight posted to Instagram on Friday to announce their donation drive.

The vintage store says they'll be collecting clothes, shoes, baby gear, and blankets. The business says people can drop off donations to their storefront located at 1107 Manitou Ave.

According to the post, items will be shipped to South LA Cafe in California.

Celeste Springer

