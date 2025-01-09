Exclusive look at traveling exhibit “Dinosaur Adventure” at State Fairgrounds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A head entertainer walked KRDO13's Bradley Davis through "Dinosaur Adventure" as the nationwide traveling exhibit rolls into Pueblo on Saturday and Sunday.

"I knew three dinosaurs' names before I started this whole job, and now that I know the names of all of them, I'm getting to know them and actually getting to roam with them," lead entertainer 'Carnivore Chris' Plakut said. "The kids make the whole experience because the kids actually get to see their favorite dinosaur come to life."

A ticket gets you in the door at the CSU Pavilion on the fairgrounds to see the life-sized animatronics, dig for real gold, ride an animatronic dinosaur, a follow along with Carnivore Chris, and more.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.