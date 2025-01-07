Skip to Content
El Paso County man arrested after alleged pattern of child sexual assault spanning years

EPSO
By
Published 1:24 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they've arrested a local man who allegedly has a pattern of child sexual abuse spanning back years.

EPSO's Investigations Division has arrested 42-year-old Steven Leckenby, who faces multiple counts of sexual assault on a child and aggravated incest.

The sheriff's office says some allegations go back over a decade to 2012. Leckenby is believed to have committed crimes against children outside of his own family, and EPSO believes there may be other victims out there.

"There is no place in our community for those who prey on the innocence of children. These heinous crimes not only shatter lives but also undermine the trust and safety every child deserves," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a statement. "The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is committed to pursuing justice for victims and ensuring predators are held accountable for their actions. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

EPSO says he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If you have any information him or an alleged crime, please contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line immediately at 719-520-7777.

Celeste Springer

