El Paso County Coroner identifies 35-year-old woman killed in New Years shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the coroner's office has identified a victim of a shooting on Jan. 1, New Year's Day.

CSPD says just after midnight, they were called to the 5800 block of Oakwood Boulevard. There, they found a deceased woman, now identified as 35-year-old Andrea Martinez.

CSPD says this was the first homicide in Colorado Springs in 2025, only about 30 minutes after the city rang in the new year.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.