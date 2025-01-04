U.S. Army releases statement on Colorado Springs soldier tied to Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas

(KRDO) - The Army has released a statement confirming that Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger had access to and sought mental health assistance through a holistic program provided by U.S. Special Operations Command and that he had been granted personal leave from his unit in Germany because “he did not display any concerning behaviors at the time.”

An Army Spokesperson released this statement:

“The Army is fully committed to assisting our Soldiers and has a multitude of behavioral health professionals and resources that are available to our Soldiers around the clock. Additionally, the U.S. Special Operations Command established the Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) program which provides holistic care in physical, cognitive, medical, and support resources as appropriate to each individual. We encourage our Soldiers, if they need help, mental health treatment or need to speak with someone, to seek proactive behavioral health treatment either on base or online. They also have the option of talking to an Army chaplain. We are committed to supporting our Soldiers in every possible way. In this particular case, Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger had access to and used the POTFF program; he did not display any concerning behaviors at the time, and was granted personal leave. All relevant records were provided to the FBI as the lead investigative agency.” Army Spokesperson

RELATED: Colorado Springs soldier writes letters ahead of Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas

The statement is being issued in light of reports, confirmed by ABC News, that Livelsberger had previously sought mental health assistance and that no red flags ahead of his scheduled leave.

OTHER: What we know about Colorado Springs man who is suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

If you or someone you know is struggling with PTSD or thoughts of self-harm, help is available by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 988.