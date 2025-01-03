Colorado Springs soldier writes letters ahead of Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Writings from alleged terrorist attacker, Matthew Alan Livelsberger, were found on his cellphone, according to Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Friday, Sheriff Koren released new details of the findings that read in part, "Fellow service members, veterans and all Americans, time to wake up. We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves... Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives? Why did I personally do it? Now I need to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

Investigators also shared this portion of his message, "We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist. But, right now we are terminally ill and headed towards collapse. This was not a terrorist attack - this was a wakeup call."

While the letters contain strong language about the alleged failures of the American government, it's unclear which political party or leaders Livensberger is referencing.

The Las Vegas Sheriff’s Office also highlighted Livelsberger's mental health struggles, which were partly brought about by five tours overseas; including in Afghanistan.

"The army indicates that he likely suffered from PTSD and we are also aware that there were potential other family issues or personal grievances in his own life that may have been contributing factors," FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans said.

Investigators also made it clear that Livelsberger was not on their radar and did not have any prior criminal history.

If you or someone you know is struggling with PTSD or thoughts of self harm, help is available by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 988.