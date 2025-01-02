What we know about Colorado Springs man who rented Cybertruck used in explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A law enforcement briefed on the probe into a car explosion outside of the Trump International Las Vegas Hotel is revealing new details about the suspect to ABC News.

Matthew Livelsberger has been identified as the person who rented the Cybertruck in Colorado Springs from an app called Turo. According to reporting by ABC News, Livelsberger is also believed to be the driver of the car and died in the explosion.

Officials say the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the Trump International Las Vegas Hotel on Wednesday before exploding.

Two guns were found in the truck; one handgun and one rifle, according to officials.

Video from a Las Vegas news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans, and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

Source: LVMPD

ABC News has learned that investigators have spoken with Livelsberger's wife in Colorado Springs. She says that he would not hurt anyone. She also said that he had been in and out of the home after a dispute over infidelity allegations.

A U.S. Army spokesperson said Thursday that Livelsberger served in the Army and was on leave. An official told ABC News that he had a special forces background.

The official also told ABC News that the military is looking into whether he and the suspect in the attack in New Orleans had overlapped time together at Fort Liberty or in Afghanistan, but there is no evidence right now indicating the two knew each other.

"At this point, there is no definitive link between the attack here in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas," the FBI's Christopher Raia said Thursday morning at a press conference on the New Orleans attack.