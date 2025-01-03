Substance that closed Manitou Springs Elem. twice believed to have been Pepper Ball

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs Elementary School officials have announced what they believe was behind two separate evacuations at the school.

On Dec. 17 and once again on Dec. 19, the school was cleared out after officials say an unknown white powder had caused students to cough, and even have burning eyes.

According to the school, they believe the substance was from a Pepper Ball. The product's website states that Pepper Balls are a non-lethal powder that disperses a pepper cloud when deployed. They are sometimes used by law enforcement and exposure can result in "an immediate reaction in the eyes, nose, throat and chest."

Off-brand versions of the product appear to be easily accessible and available for purchase on Amazon.

"Without knowing when or where it came from, it will be difficult to determine if it was deployed intentionally. It could have fallen out of someone's pocket that day, the night before, or at another time," said School Resource Officer Mandy Strider.

School officials say the school has undergone cleanings and assure parents that their children are safe to be at school.